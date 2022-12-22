EVN

Australian shares fall as U.S. data stokes fear of Fed sticking to rate-hike path

December 22, 2022 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday dragged by gold and tech stocks, after U.S. economic data showed the economy rebounded at a faster pace, fuelling worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive interest rate hike path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slumped 0.8% to 7,091.8 as of 2339 GMT and was set for a third weekly drop. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Thursday.

The losses were in tandem with overnight Wall Street declines after data showed that the final estimate of the third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product was for 3.2% annualised growth, above the previous estimate of 2.9%. .N

Australian gold stocks .AXGD were down about 2% and among the top losers on the index, after a boost in the dollar and speculations of the Fed's keener path to fight inflation. GOL/

Sector giants Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX lost between 2.4% to 3%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 1.8%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX gave up 3.5% to be the biggest laggards on the sub-index, followed by Megaport MP1.AX falling 3.1%.

Energy Stocks .AXEJ dropped 1.2% after oil fell by around $1 a barrel as rate hike fears outweigh tighter U.S. stockpiles. O/R

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.8%, with the 'Big Four' banks losing between 0.5% and 1%.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.4%, with sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group and Fortescue FMG.AX losing between 1% and 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Santos said it had agreed to extend the exclusivity period until April next year for Kumul Petroleum's deal to buy a 5% stake in PNG liquefied natural gas project from Santos.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.29% to 11,486.5600.

