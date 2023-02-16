Australian shares fall as U.S. data raises fears of more rate hikes

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday amid broad-based losses as sentiment remained dampened after U.S. economic data confirmed the case for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 7,385.70 points by 2346 GMT, after climbing 0.8% on Thursday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.7% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.3%.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while another set of U.S. data showed highest rise in producer prices in seven months in January, indicating a stubborn inflation.

Back in Australia, the governor of the country's central bank said more rate hikes would be needed in the months ahead to ensure inflation returns to the target range.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ slumped 2.3%, leading the fall on the benchmark and falling in-line with their overseas peers. Sector majors Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX shed 6.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, with all "Big Four" posting a decline.

Westpac WBC.AX fell 0.2%. The bank said on Friday its common equity Tier-1 ratio in the first quarter fell sequentially as it increased provisions for bad debts.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 1.2% as oil prices settled slightly lower on Thursday, with heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX declining 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM too fell 0.2%, after initially gaining in the early trades.

Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, however, climbed between 1% and 1.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,125.15.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

