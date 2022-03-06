Australian shares fall as tech stocks, banks drag; NZ drops

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Monday, as a Wall Street-led drop in local tech stocks and banks outweighed sharp gains in miners and energy stocks following a consistent spike in commodity prices on supply risks from Russia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.9% at 7,044.9 points, with the tech index .AXIJ leading losses.

The tech sub-index slid 3.9%, down for a third straight session and dropping to its lowest since Feb. 25. Payments firm Block Inc's Australian shares SQ2.AX declined 9%, the biggest percentage loser on the sub-index.

Financial stocks .AXFJ fell 1.5%, on track for their fourth session of losses and lowest levels since Jan 28.

Major banks dropped between 0.8% and 1.7%, although the Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX was up 0.9%.

However, robust commodity prices have set energy stocks .AXEJ for their best session since November 2020, logging a gain of over 6%. O/R

Australia's top independent gas producer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX outperformed gains in the energy sector, surging nearly 10%. Shares of Santos STO.AX jumped 6%.

Australian gold miners .AXGD jumped 4.7% to their highest levels since July 16 as demand for safe-haven bullion lifted prices by about 4% in the past week. GOL/

Resolute Mining RSG.AX was the top gainer on the sub-index, climbing 11%, followed by De Grey Mining DEG.AX, up nearly 10%.

Miners .AXMM were up 0.9%, dominated by gains in gold stocks, with sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX all rising 1.3%-2.5%.

Among individual stocks, Qantas Airways QAN.AX was among the top losers on the benchmark ASX 200 index, slumping about 8% on higher oil prices.

The country's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Monday it had rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium. Its shares were down 0.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell nearly 0.9% to 12,027.97.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.