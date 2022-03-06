RSG

Australian shares fall as tech stocks, banks drag; NZ drops

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares edged lower on Monday, as a Wall Street-led drop in local tech stocks and banks outweighed sharp gains in miners and energy stocks following a consistent spike in commodity prices on supply risks from Russia.

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Monday, as a Wall Street-led drop in local tech stocks and banks outweighed sharp gains in miners and energy stocks following a consistent spike in commodity prices on supply risks from Russia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.9% at 7,044.9 points, with the tech index .AXIJ leading losses.

The tech sub-index slid 3.9%, down for a third straight session and dropping to its lowest since Feb. 25. Payments firm Block Inc's Australian shares SQ2.AX declined 9%, the biggest percentage loser on the sub-index.

Financial stocks .AXFJ fell 1.5%, on track for their fourth session of losses and lowest levels since Jan 28.

Major banks dropped between 0.8% and 1.7%, although the Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX was up 0.9%.

However, robust commodity prices have set energy stocks .AXEJ for their best session since November 2020, logging a gain of over 6%. O/R

Australia's top independent gas producer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX outperformed gains in the energy sector, surging nearly 10%. Shares of Santos STO.AX jumped 6%.

Australian gold miners .AXGD jumped 4.7% to their highest levels since July 16 as demand for safe-haven bullion lifted prices by about 4% in the past week. GOL/

Resolute Mining RSG.AX was the top gainer on the sub-index, climbing 11%, followed by De Grey Mining DEG.AX, up nearly 10%.

Miners .AXMM were up 0.9%, dominated by gains in gold stocks, with sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX all rising 1.3%-2.5%.

Among individual stocks, Qantas Airways QAN.AX was among the top losers on the benchmark ASX 200 index, slumping about 8% on higher oil prices.

The country's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Monday it had rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium. Its shares were down 0.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell nearly 0.9% to 12,027.97.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RSG BHP RIO AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters