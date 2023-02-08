Australian shares fall as miners weigh; AGL drops on forecast cut

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, with miners leading the decline, as worries around the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish comments persisted, while the country's top power producer AGL Energy slumped more than 8%.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slid 0.23% to 7,512.90 points by 0015 GMT, with most of the major indexes posting losses.

The RBA earlier this week reiterated that further rate increases would be needed to tame inflation, surprising markets by the hawkish tone and shattering expectations of an imminent pause to the tightening campaign.

Denting sentiment further, Fed officials, too, hinted that interest rates could stay higher for longer, overshadowing hopes that the U.S. central bank would soon pause its tightening cycle as the economy slows. MKTS/GLOB

Export reliant miners .AXMM toppled 0.6%, becoming the biggest laggard on the benchmark after iron ore prices swung back and forth while investors reassessed near-term demand prospects in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Sector major BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Financials .AXFJ descended 0.3%. All the "Big Four" banks have now increased their lending rates.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dipped 0.1%, with sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX falling 0.4%.

Santos STO.AX shares slipped 0.2% despite the company announcing that gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, following an over two-month long outage.

Meanwhile, the country's top power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX tumbled 7.5% after its half-year profit fell 55% and it cut the top end of its annual earnings forecast range.

Gold stocks fell .AXGD 0.8%, while tech stocks .AXIJ tracked Wall Street lower and dropped 1.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 12,176.12 points.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.