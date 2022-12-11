Australian shares fall as miners slide; Fed rate action in focus

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, with mining stocks leading the decline, as global equities weakened and as investors braced for a potential 50 basis points rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.7% to 7,159.70 by 2349 GMT with most sectors seeing a decline. Among global markets, S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.26%.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM fell 1.5%. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 2.8% and were the top percentage losers the benchmark. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slid 2.7%.

Gold miner St Barbara SBM.AXagreed to merge with peer Genesis Minerals GMD.AX to create a pure-play gold miner focused on the Leonora district of resource-rich Western Australia. Shares of both the companies were halted for trading.

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 0.1%.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday Australia will cap coal and gas prices for a year to shave utility bills for households and businesses hit by soaring costs.

Albanese is also set to speak with the gas industry lobby this week over price cap concerns.

Power producers Origin Energy ORG.AX and AGL Energy AGL.AX were among the top losers on the benchmark index.

Technology stocks .AXIJ slid 1%, while banking stocks .AXFJ fell 0.3%

Among individual shares, Tyro Payments TYR.AX slumped as much as 22.5% after rejecting a new A$875 million ($593.43 million) proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital and ceasing talks with banking giant Westpac WBC.AX.

In New Zealand, benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,548.55.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

