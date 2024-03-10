Australian shares fall as miners, banks weigh

March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday in broad-based selling, as mining stocks tracked a decline in underlying commodity prices and banks also dragged, while investors exercised caution ahead of the upcoming central bank's interest rate decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.2% to 7752.60 by 2356 GMT and was set to snap a three-day rally. The benchmark had hit a record high of 7853.10 on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to have its next monetary policy meeting on March 19, with markets expecting the central bank to hold its cash rate at its current level of 4.35%. 0#RBAWATCH

Heavyweight miners .AXMM led losses on the benchmark, dropping 1.8%, after iron ore and copper prices dipped on Friday. IRONORE/MET/L

Behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX lost 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ fell 1.1%, with the 'big four' banks losing between 1.1% and 1.5%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ shed as much as 1.9%, on track for their biggest intraday loss since Feb 13.

Sector major CSL CSL.AX dropped 1.9%, while Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX lost 1%.

Energy companies .AXEJ slid 1.7% after oil prices closed over 1% lower on Friday. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX was down 2%, while Santos STO.AX declined 1.5%.

Technology firms .AXIJ slipped 0.8%, following a decline in their Wall Street peers .N, while gold stocks .AXGD dropped as much as 1%.

Strike Energy STX.AX, Bellevue Gold BGL.AX and the ASX-listed shares of Arcadium Lithium LTM.AX were the top losers on the benchmark, shedding 5.7%, 5.3% and 3.9%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.7% to 11,845.67.

Dairy giant A2 Milk ATM.NZ was the biggest drag on the index, losing 3.2%, while Skellerup SKL.NZ lost 2.5%.

