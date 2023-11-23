Australian shares fall as inflation concerns weigh; Origin Energy down

By Roshan Thomas

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by miners and a central bank warning home-grown inflation requires "substantial" policy response, while Origin Energy slipped after its biggest shareholder rejected a new offer by a Brookfield-led group.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.6% lower at 7,029.2, its lowest close since Nov. 14.

On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock warned that inflation was increasingly being driven by domestic demand and required a more significant response from interest rates.

"While the RBA is not expected to hike rates again before year-end, the rates market is assigning a 45% chance the RBA will hike rates by 25bp (basis points) in February to 4.60%," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners .AXMM fell 1.5% as investors booked profits after the sector logged strong gains over the past few sessions on upbeat iron ore prices, Sycamore added. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX dropped 1.4%, Fortescue FMG.AX fell 1.9%, Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped 1%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ skidded 1.4%, as oil prices fell on postponement of an OPEC+ ministerial meeting, increasing speculations that producers might cut output less than anticipated. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX dropped 1.7%, while Santos STO.AX fell 1.7%.

Meanwhile, Origin Energy ORG.AX finished 1.1% lower after its top shareholder said it would reject and vote against a complex new offer by a Brookfield-led consortium to buy the energy retailer.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.3%, while financials .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, dragged down by a 0.8% decline in Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ fell 0.5%, while technology stocks .AXIJ closed flat and real estate .AXRE gained 0.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.16% to 11,187.52, logging its fourth consecutive day of gains.

