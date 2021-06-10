Australian shares fall as financials weigh; benchmark set for weekly drop

Financial stocks lead losses, fall 1.1%

Crown Resorts amongst top losers on the Australian benchmark index

NZ gains for second week in row

June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday and were on track to post their first weekly loss in four, as weakness in heavyweight financials outweighed gains in gold and tech stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 7,280.6 by 0101 GMT. For the week so far, the benchmark index is down nearly 0.2%.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 slipped 0.12% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 fell 0.03%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ, down 1.03%, weighed on the benchmark the most. The sub-index was down about 2.2% for the week. Challenger Ltd CGF.AX led losses, down 2.36%, followed by wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX, which lost 2.07%.

The "Big Four" banks declined between 1% and 1.6%.

The energy index .AXEJ fell 0.62​% despite oil prices hovering at two-year highs. The biggest percentage loser was fuel retailer Ampol Ltd ALD.AX, which shed 1.15%.

Bucking the sombre mood, tech stocks .AXIJ rose 2.04% led by Appen APX.AX, which was up 4.88%. Market darling Afterpay APT.AX jumped as much as 4.9% to mark its highest levels in a month.

Investors shrugged off cues from Wall Street which rose after U.S. inflation data appeared to support the Federal Reserve's assertion that the current wave of heightened inflation will be temporary. N/

Back in Australia, gold stocks .AXGD rallied 2.2%, leading gains on the benchmark as bullion prices nudged up after U.S. inflation data. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX climbed up to 1.6%.

Embattled casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX was among biggest losers on the benchmark, down as much as 3%, after the Victoria state extended a timeline and funding for an inquiry into its operations, increasing the time and level of regulatory scrutiny.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.57% to 12,589.5. It was on track for its second straight weekly gain.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

