Australian shares fall as commodity stocks drag, US inflation data in focus

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated on Thursday, dragged down by losses in commodity-related stocks, as investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data due out on Friday for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,506.30 by 2330 GMT and was set for its worst day since Dec. 5, retreating from a 10-month closing high scaled on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after an abrupt mid-afternoon nosedive ended Wall Street's impressive rally driven by falling interest rates and the Fed's dovish turn.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners .AXMM led the fall, shedding 0.9% in what could be their worst day since Dec. 5, if losses hold. BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX fell 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1.2% and were on track for their worst day since Dec. 13, following a decline in bullion prices overnight. Northern Star Resources NST.AX was down 1%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX slipped 0.3%. GOL/

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ inched lower 0.3%, heading for their worst day since Nov. 27. The "Big Four" banks fell between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 0.4%, with Santos STO.AX, the country's top energy producer, down 0.3%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.7% and were on track for their worst day since Dec. 1. Xero XRO.AX traded 0.4% lower.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks .AXHJ inched higher 0.1%, extending gains for a 10th session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 eased 0.1% to 11,565.06.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.