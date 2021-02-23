Australian shares fall as commodity rally loses steam
Gold stocks biggest losers on the benchmark
Afterpay hits its lowest in over three weeks
Viva Energy falls after reporting annual loss
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday as a drop in gold and iron ore prices pressured commodity-related stocks after a stellar two-session rally on economic recovery optimism.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 6,806.4 by 0035 GMT, after closing 0.9% higher on Tuesday.
Miners .AXMM declined 1.6% to dominate losses on the benchmark index, weighed down by a drop in Chinese iron ore futures after top steel-producing city Tangshan issued a second-level pollution alert forcing mills to curb production. IRONORE/
Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 1.9%, while rival BHP Ltd BHP.AX shed up to 2.6%.
Gold stocks .AXGD slipped 2.5% in their biggest intraday percentage drop in nearly a week, as a firmer U.S. dollar dented the metal's appeal. GOL/
Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's largest listed gold miner, lost 1.7%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX slid 3.1%.
Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ were down 0.4%, with three of the "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.
Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their U.S peers lower, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay APT.AX shedding as much as 3.6% to hit a more than three-week low ahead of its half-year results due on Thursday.
Woolworths Group WOW.AX jumped to a one-week high before paring some of the gains. The country's largest supermarket chain warned of slowing sales growth ahead after a pandemic-driven surge in demand helped it post a jump in first-half profit.
Energy stocks .AXEJ rose marginally, but gains were limited by fuel supplier Viva Energy Group, which fell as much as 2.1% after reporting a full-year loss compared to a profit in the previous year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.2% to 12,364.59 by 0035 GMT. Construction firm Fletcher Building FBU.NZ was among the biggest losers on the benchmark.
New Zealand's central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a historic low of 0.25% at its first monetary policy decision of 2021 later in the day, according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.