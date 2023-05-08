Australian shares fall as CBA slides after bleak near-term outlook

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by financials after the country's largest lender warned of a near-term impact on profit margins due to high competition in the mortgage market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.5% to 7,248.2 points by 0033 GMT. The benchmark added 0.8% on Monday.

Financials .AXFJ retreated as much as 1.1%, losing for the first time in three sessions.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX dropped 1% after the lender hinted at potentially weak credit growth and weaker margins in the coming months.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX slid 0.5%-2%.

Market participants will eye United States' consumer prices data for April due on Wednesday — where core inflation is expected to have slowed moderately — for further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate decision. MKTS/GLOB

Energy stocks .AXEJ declined 1.1% after oil prices dipped overnight over uncertainty around Fed's future actions. O/R

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Gold sub-index .AXGD fell 0.8% even as bullion prices regained some ground after a retreat in the previous session. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Ramelius Resources RMS.AX traded down 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Separately, Australia is set to deliver its first budget surplus in 15 years giving the country room to dole out cost-of-living relief amid an inflation squeeze on households.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.7% to 11,917.56 points.

Tourism Holdings Ltd THL.NZ and Meridian Energy Ltd MEL.NZ were the top losers on the bourse.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

