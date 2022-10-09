Australian shares fall as banks, tech stocks drag

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled more than 1% on Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data after a solid jobs report last week quashed hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow its rate-hiking spree.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.4% to 6,665.9 by 0013 GMT in its biggest intraday percentage drop since Sept. 26, dragged down by losses in banking and technology stocks. The benchmark had gained 4.5% last week in its best weekly performance since early October 2020.

Major Wall Street indexes fell sharply on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs report that increased the likelihood the Fed will barrel ahead with its interest rate hiking campaign many investors fear will push the U.S. economy into a recession. .N

In Australia, heavyweight financials .AXFJ tumbled up to 1.3% and were headed for their worst day since late September. The so-called "big four" banks fell between 0.7% and 1.4%.

Mining stocks .AXMM slipped 0.6%, weighed down by weaker copper and gold prices. MET/LGOL/

Gold explorers .AXGD led losses on the local bourse, declining more than 4% in what could be their worst session in two weeks. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 3.0% and 4.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also traded in negative territory but were among the better performers, aided by higher oil prices. O/R

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked the Nasdaq .IXIC lower. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 6.4% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Healthcare .AXHJ and real estate stocks .AXRE were down 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Link Administration LNK.AX said it had engaged with Canada's Dye & Durham DND.TO on a non-exclusive basis to potentially sell its corporate markets and banking segments for A$1.27 billion. Shares of the Australian share registry firm were up 0.6%.

Shares of Johns Lyng Group JLG.AX fell 11% and were the top losers on the ASX 200, after the company said its chief executive officer had sold 4 million shares.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 1% at 10,993.1.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com))

