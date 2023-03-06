Australian shares fall ahead of RBA rate decision

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by mining and gold stocks, while investors adopted a wait-and-watch stance ahead of the central bank's policy decision later in the day where a quarter-percentage point rate hike is widely expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO retreated 0.2% to 7,316.8 points by 0017 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision is expected to be followed by another hike next quarter, before pausing until next year, a Reuters poll found.

"But the recent run of softer data won't be enough to dispel the RBA's concern that inflation expectations could become entrenched," analysts said.

Mining stocks .AXMM slumped 1.6% on weak iron ore prices, with sector major BHP Group BHP.AX falling 2.1%.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX said it had agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty to settle an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to an alleged bribery scheme involving a consultant in Guinea. The global miner's shares dropped nearly 2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD tanked 1.6% after bullion dipped. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX shed 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively. GOL/

Financial stocks .AXFJ advanced 0.5% with the "Big Four" banks posting gains, while energy stocks .AXEJ added 0.4%.

Australia's Megaport MP1.AX, which was the top loser in the benchmark index, dropped as much as 12.5% after Chief Executive Officer Vincent English tendered his resignation.

Funeral services provider InvoCare IVC.AX surged as much as 39.1% after it received a non-binding takeover offer from asset manager TPG Global LLC for A$1.81 billion ($1.22 billion) becoming the top gainer in the benchmark index.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.2% to 11,890.28 points.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

