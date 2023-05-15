Australian shares fall ahead of RBA minutes

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in gold and technology stocks, as traders awaited minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting to assess the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.2% at 7,255.4, as of 0053 GMT, after closing 0.1% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to publish the minutes of its May decision later in the day. Currently, markets have priced in an 87% chance of a pause in June, while seeing a higher risk of a move in August or September.

Globally, investors digested U.S. manufacturing data that raised concerns about a slowing economy while keeping an eye on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM advanced 0.4% on strong underlying iron ore prices. Sector-heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.3%, with the so called "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.4% after oil prices rose overnight. Sector major Santos Ltd STO.AX gained 0.3%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ slid more than 1%, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX down 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, Australian Strategic Materials Ltd ASM.AX rose 5.4% after the company signed an agreement to sell neodymium iron boron alloy from its Korean metals plant to U.S.-based rare-earth magnet maker Noveon Magnetics Inc.

James Hardie Industries JHX.AX rose 7.3% to become the top gainer on the benchmark index after it forecast a higher profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.1% 11,926.01.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

