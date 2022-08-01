BHP

Australian shares fall ahead of likely RBA rate hike

Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares fell on Tuesday as market participants braced for a near-certain hike in interest rates, with losses in mining and energy stocks outweighing gains in technology and banking heavyweights.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.5% to 6,959.0 by 0025 GMT and was on track to snap five straight sessions of gains.

Among global markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.9%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 slipped 0.2%.

With inflation soaring to a 21-year high of 6.1% last quarter, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to deliver a third consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate hike later in the day to get inflation within a preferable 2%-3% range.

Miners .AXMM were the top laggards for the day, declining more than 1%. Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX dropped between 1.3% and 3.1%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also fell after oil prices sank about 4% overnight as weak manufacturing data clouded the demand outlook. O/R

Sector majors Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX slipped 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ gained 0.7%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX adding 2.4%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AXrose 0.6%.

Financials .AXFJ inched higher, with three of the so-called "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Gold Stocks .AXGD edged higher after bullion prices hit one-month highs on a weaker U.S. dollar. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's largest gold miner, rose 0.5%.

Across the Tasman Sea, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,503.09.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

