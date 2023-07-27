Australian shares fall after three-day rise, miners and banks top losers

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday after three straight sessions of gains, tracking weakness in global markets, while investors awaited a key rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1% to 7,378.30 by 0040 GMT, dragged down by miners and banking stocks. The benchmark, however, has advanced 1% so far this week and is on track to record its third consecutive weekly gain.

Asian stocks were off five-month highs with speculation that the Japanese central bank could take another small step towards dismantling its super-easy stimulus policies. MKTS/GLOB

The Australian central bank is scheduled to announce its rate decision on Aug. 1, with investors now pricing in a 27.7% chance of a quarter-point rate hike to 4.35%. 0#RBAWATCH

The RBA kept its cash rate at 4.10% after its July meeting, having lifted rates by 400 basis points since May last year.

Financials .AXFJ fell 1.1%, with all of the so-called "big four" banks trading in negative territory.

Miners .AXMM fell 1.5% on weak iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX slipped between 0.1% and 2.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell as much as 4.9% in their biggest intraday drop since Nov. 3, 2022 and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark index, after bullion prices hit a two-week low overnight. GOL/

The sub-index has shed 3.1% so far this week and is on track for a second consecutive week of losses.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 3.2% and 4%, respectively, on Friday.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers lower and were last down 1%. However, they have gained about 2% so far this week.

ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX fell 2%, while WiseTech Global WTC.AX slipped 0.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,926.31.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.