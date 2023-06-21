Australian shares fall after Powell's testimony, tech top loser

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares declined on Thursday, led by technology and commodity stocks in broad-based selling, after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the fight to lower inflation still had a "long way" to go.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.8% to 7,253.7 by 0045 GMT and was on track for its worst session in two weeks if current losses held. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Wednesday.

Investor sentiment took a hit after Powell emphasised in his congressional testimony the U.S. central bank's intention to continue with rate hikes, with another increase expected in July.

In Sydney, technology stocks .AXIJ lost the most, shedding about 2.3% after the Nasdaq .IXIC closed lower overnight. Accounting software provider Xero XRO.AX fell 1.9%.

Miners .AXMM dropped 1% after iron ore prices extended their fall overnight as markets players stayed on the sidelines for more stimulus measures from top steel producer China. IRONORE/

The mining triumvirate Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipped between 0.5% and 1.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined more than 2.2%, with sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX down 0.7% and 2%, respectively.

Northern Star Resources said it would expand the processing capacity of its Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines mill in Western Australia at a cost of A$1.5 billion.

Among individual stocks, Gold Road Resources GOR.AXfell as much as 7.7% to become the top loser on the benchmark stock index, after it lowered its fiscal year 2023 production guidance for the Gruyere gold mine.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,716.1.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

