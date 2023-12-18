Australian shares fall after Fed official's comments temper rate cut hopes

By Roshan Thomas

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Monday, led by real estate stocks, after the New York Federal Reserve president pushed back against expectations of imminent rate cut, although elevated mergers and acquisitions activities limited the decline.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO fell as much as 0.5% in early market trading hours but ended 0.2% lower at 7426.4 points.

New York Fed President John Williams on Friday said the central bank remained focused on bringing inflation down to its target of 2% and added it's "'premature' to discuss rate cuts at this point".

In Sydney, rate-sensitive real estate stocks .AXRE emerged as a major loser on the benchmark, falling 1.4%.

Property developers Mirvac Group MGR.AX, Dexus DXS.AX and Charter Hall Retail REIT CQR.AX ended between 2.9% and 1.3% lower.

Energy companies .AXEJ dropped 0.5%, tracking the broader mood despite rising oil prices.

Sector majors Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX ended down 0.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

"The broader market is under pressure today, but we're seeing rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate suffer the most following the pushback on rate cuts from some Fed officials at the end of last week," said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

Among individual stocks, shares of Link Administration LNK.AXhad their best day ever after the share registry firm agreed to a $800 million takeover offer from Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial 8306.T. Link's shares ended 27% higher.

Construction material maker Adbri ABC.AX and dental-centre operator Pacific Smiles PSQ.AXended 31.3% and 18% higher amid buy-out bids.

Bookmaker Tabcorp TAH.AX also recorded its biggest intraday percentage gain since listing after it secured an exclusive 20-year betting and wagering license in the state of Victoria. Shares ended 23.1% higher.

New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.13% to finish the session at 11,564.98 points.

