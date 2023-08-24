Australian shares fall 1% in broad-based selling; Wesfarmers jumps

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1% on Friday in broad-based selling, with investors awaiting the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the U.S. interest rate outlook, while conglomerate Wesfarmers jumped after reporting a higher annual profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO declined 1% to 7,331.9 points by 0110 GMT after three straight sessions of gains and was poised for its biggest daily fall in about two weeks if losses held. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

Investors are now waiting for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the day for clues to the Fed's thinking on whether it is done with rate hikes and how long it plans to hold rates high. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, miners .AXMM were the top decliners, losing about 1.8% after iron ore futures snapped a multi-session rally on Thursday on concerns over an economic slowdown in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Sector behemoths Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX slumped in the range of 1.8% to 2.2%. Fortescue is set to announce its fiscal 2023 results next week.

Technology stocks .AXIJ slumped more than 3.8%, tracking Nasdaq's .IXIC losses. Accounting software provider Xero XRO.AX fell 3.5%, while Square's Australia-listed shares SQ2.AX dropped 3.9%.

Both the mining and tech sectors were on track for their fourth consecutive session of losses.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ slipped about 0.7%, with the country's top four banks losing between 0.6% and 1%.

Among individual stocks, Wesfarmers WES.AX climbed as much as 2.8% and was on track for its best day since early March after the company reported a 5% rise in annual profit on the back of strong segmental growth.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,442.8.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

