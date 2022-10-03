Australian shares eye best day since late-Jan ahead of RBA decision

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 2% on Tuesday to mark their biggest intraday jump since Jan. 28, tracking a strong performance on Wall Street, even as domestic investors braced for another half-point interest rate hike later in the day.

As of 2340 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 2.2% at 6,596.8 points. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Monday.

Major indexes on Wall Street rallied overnight, as U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks at the start of the year's final quarter. .N

Australian mining stocks .AXMM jumped as much as 3.1% to hit their highest level since Sept. 21.

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX gained more than 3% each.

Gold explorers .AXGD also recorded gains, surging 4.9% to hit their highest in nearly three weeks, benefiting from higher bullion prices. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumped as much as 4.1% to hit a two-week high, while Northern Star Resources MST.AX hit levels not seen since mid-August.

Sayona Mining SYA.AX climbed 8.9% after the miner announced plans to fast-track its lithium operations in its project in Quebec, Canada.

Later in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to increase borrowing costs further than previously thought in its most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1990s.

Over 70% of economists surveyed by Reuters predicted the RBA would hike its cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.85%, with the rest forecasting a smaller 25 basis-point hike.

Financials .AXFJ rallied 2.4% and could record their best day since late-June, if they hold on to the gains. Shares in the so-called "Big Four" banks rose between 2.2% and 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the Australian government said resources and energy export earnings are forecast to jump 7% to a record A$450 billion ($290 billion) this fiscal year, bolstered by soaring coal and gas prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 1.1% at 11082.52 points.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

