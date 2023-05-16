Australian shares extend losses on renewed rate-hike jitters

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid on Wednesday, dragged by commodity and banking stocks, while sentiment remained bleak after the country's central bank signalled the need for more rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO retreated 0.8% to 7,175.9 by 0055 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May policy meeting showed board members agreed that further increases in interest rates may still be required, depending on how the economy and inflation evolve in the country.

Markets have priced an 85% chance of a pause in interest rates in June, while seeing a higher risk of a hike in August or September. They also pushed back the first rate cut to March next year. 0#RBAWATCH

Investors also mulled over the ongoing U.S. debt ceiling talks while the U.S. retail sales data for April pointed to a softer consumer spending.

Back in Sydney, heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM dropped 1.5% on weak iron-prices. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX both fell about 1.4%.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 2.1% as bullion weakened, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX falling 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ retreated around 1%. All four of the so-called "Big Four" bank declined.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slid 0.4% as oil prices fell overnight. Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX lost 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks traded in the negative territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ were the only gainers, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX jumping 1.4%.

Among individual stocks, Incitec Pivot IPL.AX, fell 7.8% and was the top drag on the benchmark, after co's half-year net profit from continuing operations attributable slumped 55.5%.

Shares of Solvar Ltd SVR.AX fell 4.9% after Australian regulatory body ASIC filed proceeding against its unit in the Federal Court of Australia.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.3% to 11,918.85.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

