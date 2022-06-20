Australian shares extend losses as miners plunge

By Navya Mittal

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a seventh straight session on Monday to mark their longest losing streak since March 2020, as miners tumbled due to a sell-off in commodities over declining China demand and deepening fears of a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.64% lower at 6,433.4, with the country's three top miners losing roughly A$26.06 billion ($18.18 billion) in market value.

Shares of the three mining behemoths - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX - dropped between 5.1% and 8.6%. The mining index .AXMM tumbled 5.1%, hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 and extending its fall after last week's 7.4% drop.

Energy Stocks .AXEJ slid 5.2% to be among the biggest laggards on falling oil prices, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand outweighed worries about tightening supplies. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX declined nearly 5% and 6%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ, however, climbed 0.55% to break their nine-session losing streak, with the so called "Big Four" banks rising in a range of 0.3% to 1.2%.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes due on Tuesday for any interest rate policy cues, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

In corporate news, building materials manufacturers Brickworks BKW.AX and Boral BLD.AX are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills. Shares of Brickworks closed 0.2% higher, while those of Boral rose 0.75%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed almost flat 10,588.2.

($1 = 1.4337 Australian dollars)

Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru

