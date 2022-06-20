RIO

Australian shares extend losses as miners plunge

Contributor
Navya Mittal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares fell for a seventh straight session on Monday to mark their longest losing streak since March 2020, as miners tumbled due to a sell-off in commodities over declining China demand and deepening fears of a global recession.

By Navya Mittal

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a seventh straight session on Monday to mark their longest losing streak since March 2020, as miners tumbled due to a sell-off in commodities over declining China demand and deepening fears of a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.64% lower at 6,433.4, with the country's three top miners losing roughly A$26.06 billion ($18.18 billion) in market value.

Shares of the three mining behemoths - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX - dropped between 5.1% and 8.6%. The mining index .AXMM tumbled 5.1%, hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 and extending its fall after last week's 7.4% drop.

Energy Stocks .AXEJ slid 5.2% to be among the biggest laggards on falling oil prices, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand outweighed worries about tightening supplies. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX declined nearly 5% and 6%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ, however, climbed 0.55% to break their nine-session losing streak, with the so called "Big Four" banks rising in a range of 0.3% to 1.2%.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes due on Tuesday for any interest rate policy cues, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

In corporate news, building materials manufacturers Brickworks BKW.AX and Boral BLD.AX are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills. Shares of Brickworks closed 0.2% higher, while those of Boral rose 0.75%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed almost flat 10,588.2.

($1 = 1.4337 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP WDS BLD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More