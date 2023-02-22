Australian shares extend losses as miners drag, Qantas hits over 1-mth low

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, as miners dragged due to subdued commodity prices and airline Qantas hit a more than one-month low, while uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes by central banks also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,298.5 by 2355 GMT, its third straight session of losses. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, central banks of Australia and New Zealand, have signalled more rate hikes for the upcoming future to tame inflation while maintaining a hawkish stance during their meetings.

Also, recent strong U.S. economic data had investors worried about aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

Australia's biggest airline Qantas QAN.AX fell more than 5% despite the company reporting a record profit as it rebounded from five straight half-year losses.

Miners .AXMM became the biggest laggard on the index, falling 1.6% as iron-ore prices were restrained after China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) adjusted trading limits for certain contracts. IRONORE/

Behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX toppled between 2.4% and 0.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 1.4%, after bullion fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened. GOL/

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slumped 1.3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ chased oil prices lower to fall 0.6%, with sector major Woodside energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX trailing 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ, however, rose 0.3%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The healthcare index .AXHJ rose 0.8%, after Ramsay Healthcare RHC.AX soared more than 4% on upbeat results and outlook.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 11,839.14, after falling 0.1% on Wednesday as the Reserve bank of New Zealand hiked interest rates to a more than 14-year high of 4.75%.

Among individual stocks, Air New Zealand AIR.NZ fell more than 2%, after flagging macro and inflation risks.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

