BHP

Australian shares extend losses as miners drag, Qantas hits over 1-mth low

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 22, 2023 — 08:06 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, as miners dragged due to subdued commodity prices and airline Qantas hit a more than one-month low, while uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes by central banks also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,298.5 by 2355 GMT, its third straight session of losses. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, central banks of Australia and New Zealand, have signalled more rate hikes for the upcoming future to tame inflation while maintaining a hawkish stance during their meetings.

Also, recent strong U.S. economic data had investors worried about aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

Australia's biggest airline Qantas QAN.AX fell more than 5% despite the company reporting a record profit as it rebounded from five straight half-year losses.

Miners .AXMM became the biggest laggard on the index, falling 1.6% as iron-ore prices were restrained after China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) adjusted trading limits for certain contracts. IRONORE/

Behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX toppled between 2.4% and 0.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 1.4%, after bullion fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened. GOL/

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slumped 1.3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ chased oil prices lower to fall 0.6%, with sector major Woodside energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX trailing 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ, however, rose 0.3%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The healthcare index .AXHJ rose 0.8%, after Ramsay Healthcare RHC.AX soared more than 4% on upbeat results and outlook.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 11,839.14, after falling 0.1% on Wednesday as the Reserve bank of New Zealand hiked interest rates to a more than 14-year high of 4.75%.

Among individual stocks, Air New Zealand AIR.NZ fell more than 2%, after flagging macro and inflation risks.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.