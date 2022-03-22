Australian shares extend gains to 2-month high on banking, tech boost

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by banking and technology stocks, as investors assess the increased possibility of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though a commodity slump capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 7,380.40 points by 0008 GMT, its highest level since Jan. 19. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Tuesday.

Investors across global markets weighed comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about acting "expeditiously" to hike rates and maybe "more forcefully" to prevent an upward price spiral from becoming entrenched.

Financials .AXFJ climbed 1.1% to scale their highest levels in more than four months, with the country's four largest lenders advancing between 0.4% and 1.1%.

Domestic technology index .AXIJ gained 3.4%, after its counterpart Nasdaq .IXIC closed higher on Tuesday.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Computershare CPU.AX rose 8.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Limiting gains, the metals and mining index .AXMM dropped 0.9%, following a 3.5% jump in the previous session and snapping a five-day winning streak, due to weak iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX fell 0.4% and 1.7%, respectively, while rival Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added 0.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dipped 0.1%, as oil prices edged lower overnight after it looked unlikely that European Union nations would agree to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX was trading flat, while Santos STO.AX slipped 0.3%.

Bullion prices fell more than 1% to a near one-week low, dragging local gold stocks .AXGD down 1%. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX retreated 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.8% to 12,098.34, set for its worst day since March 8, if losses hold.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare FPH.NZ dropped as much as 9.2% after the medical device maker forecast a 14% slump in its annual revenue.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

