Australian shares extend gains on bank, tech boost

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, led by banking and tech stocks following a Wall Street rally overnight as concerns eased about the Omicron variant's economic impact, while AMP Ltd surged after announcing the sale of its infrastructure debt platform.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,430.7 by 2339 GMT and was headed for a fourth straight session of gain. The benchmark index was on track for its best week since the week ended Nov. 5.

Australia and New Zealand markets will close early on Friday and will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.8%, with the big four banks gaining between 0.5% and 0.7%.

AMP Ltd AMP.AX led gains on the benchmark, climbing 5.3% after the wealth manager said it would sell its infrastructure debt platform to Ares Management ARES.N as part of a strategy to simplify its private markets business ahead of a spin-off next year.

AMP, which also led gains on the financial sub-index, was eyeing its best week in 10 months.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked the Nasdaq .IXIC higher, rising 0.8%. Wisetech Global WTC.AX rose 2.8%, followed by sector heavyweight Afterpay APT.AX, which was up 1.4%. .N

Meanwhile, Australia reintroduced COVID-19 curbs such as mandated mask wearing indoors and capacity limits as daily infections hit a record high, fuelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Miners .AXMM advanced 0.4%, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gaining between 0.3% and 1.2%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark stock index .NZ50 rose 0.2%, with healthcare and consumer stocks leading the gains.

