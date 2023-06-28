News & Insights

Australian shares extend gains on bank rally; retail sales data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

June 28, 2023 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday as inflation easing to a 13-month low boosted banking stocks, with investors awaiting retail sales data but U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinting at more interest rate hikes kept gains in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,219.1 by 0030 GMT. The benchmark finished 1.1% higher in the previous session.

Powell reiterated on Wednesday that more rate hikes likely lied ahead for the central bank, and did not rule out a boost in the cost of borrowing at a policy meeting scheduled for July end.

Back home in Australia, consumer inflation slowed to a 13-month low in May, driven by a sharp pullback in fuel, while a measure of core inflation also cooled in a sign interest rates might not have to rise again in July.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.9% amid a high cash rate environment. All of the 'big four' banks added gains to the benchmark with major lender ANZ Group ANZ.AX rising as much as 1.3%.

Investors are now awaiting the country's retail sales data, expected at 0130 GMT.

Energy companies .AXEJ rallied 0.4% as oil prices jumped 3% overnight. Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Information technology stocks .AXIJ also tracked their overseas peers to gain 1.6%. IT majors Xero XRO.AX and Megaport MP1.AX were up 1.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM dragged 0.6% post weak industrial data from the world's second-largest economy China.

Iron-ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell 0.2%, 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD limited gains on the benchmark, falling 0.7%. Bullion prices hit a four-month low overnight. GOL/

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 0.6% each.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was trading flat at 11,729.1.

