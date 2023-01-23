Australian shares extend gains as mining and tech stocks advance

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher in early trade on Tuesday, as miners advanced on strong metal prices and technology stocks followed their Wall Street peers higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,466.20 by 2331 GMT, hitting its highest since April 22 last year and extending gains to a fifth session. The benchmark had closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

S&P E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.1%, while Nikkei futures NKc1 rose 0.2%.

Miners .AXMM were among the top performers in Australia with a 0.9% gain, as copper prices rose on improving demand prospects in top consumer China. MET/L

Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX climbed between 0.1% and 0.8%. Mineral Resources MIN.AX hit a record high after UBS upgraded the lithium producer to "buy" from "neutral".

Meanwhile, Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX retreated 1.4% and was the top loser on the local bourse after the company reported weak sales volume for the December quarter.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.4% to hit a more than one-month high, with ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX, software maker Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX up between 1.9% and 7.1%. Zip Co Z1P.AX jumped 6.6% after the buy-now-pay-later firm reported a record second-quarter revenue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC closed 2% higher overnight after Friday's 2.7% jump. .N

Firm crude prices helped energy stocks .AXEJ rise 0.2%, with Karoon Energy KAR.AX and Paladin Energy PDN.AX up 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

On the downside, financials .AXFJ shed 0.4%. The country's four largest lenders fell between 0.1% and 0.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,981.71.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

