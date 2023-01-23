BHP

Australian shares extend gains as mining and tech stocks advance

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 23, 2023 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher in early trade on Tuesday, as miners advanced on strong metal prices and technology stocks followed their Wall Street peers higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,466.20 by 2331 GMT, hitting its highest since April 22 last year and extending gains to a fifth session. The benchmark had closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

S&P E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.1%, while Nikkei futures NKc1 rose 0.2%.

Miners .AXMM were among the top performers in Australia with a 0.9% gain, as copper prices rose on improving demand prospects in top consumer China. MET/L

Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX climbed between 0.1% and 0.8%. Mineral Resources MIN.AX hit a record high after UBS upgraded the lithium producer to "buy" from "neutral".

Meanwhile, Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX retreated 1.4% and was the top loser on the local bourse after the company reported weak sales volume for the December quarter.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.4% to hit a more than one-month high, with ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX, software maker Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX up between 1.9% and 7.1%. Zip Co Z1P.AX jumped 6.6% after the buy-now-pay-later firm reported a record second-quarter revenue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC closed 2% higher overnight after Friday's 2.7% jump. .N

Firm crude prices helped energy stocks .AXEJ rise 0.2%, with Karoon Energy KAR.AX and Paladin Energy PDN.AX up 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

On the downside, financials .AXFJ shed 0.4%. The country's four largest lenders fell between 0.1% and 0.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,981.71.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
MIN
KAR
PDN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.