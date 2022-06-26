BHP

Australian shares extend gains as financials, miners advance

Roushni Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares jumped on Monday, with heavyweight financials leading the gains as investors shrugged off recession fears amid looming rate hikes, while strong iron ore prices boosted miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.5% to 6,676.5 by 0106 GMT, extending gains to a third session. Investors also took cues from Friday's strong gains in global stocks, as a recent slide in commodity prices eased worries about soaring inflation and the rate hike outlook.

Financials .AXFJ advanced as much as 2% to their highest since June 14 and were among the top gainers on the benchmark index, with the "big four" banks climbing between 2% and 3%.

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.9% as iron ore prices rose on expectation of a recovery in demand after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to take more effective measures to achieve the country's economic and social development goals. IRONORE/MET/L

Sector leaders BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX added between 1% and 3.5%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked Wall Street higher, rising 1.1%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX climbed 3.2%, while software firm Xero XRO.AX added 1.1%.

Limiting the benchmark index's gains, gold stocks .AXGD fell 6.9% to their lowest since March 2020, as heavyweight Evolution Mining EVN.AX tumbled 20.4% after cutting its production outlook.

The company now expects 2022 gold production to be around 640,000 ounces, well below its previous guidance of 700-760 thousand ounces.

Shares of Suncorp Group SUN.AX rose 3.3% after the country's second-largest insurer said it was conducting a strategic review of its banking operations.

Shares of Link Administration LNK.AX advanced 1.9% even as Canadian cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO lowered its takeover proposal, while PEXA group PXA.AX climbed 4.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.4% to 10,960.3.

