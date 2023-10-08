Australian shares extend gains as energy and gold stocks rally

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third session on Monday, driven by a rally in energy and gold stocks on strong underlying commodity prices amid the Middle East violence, while Wall Street's robust finish last week also lifted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.5% to 6,987.8 by 2359 GMT, starting the week on a strong note after shedding more than 1.3% last week.

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 jumped $2.93 to $87.51 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 climbed $3.04 to $85.83 per barrel. O/R

Major Wall Street indexes closed higher on Friday as investors assessed a jobs report that showed U.S. hiring rose broadly in September.

Back in Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ were the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising 2.3% as oil prices shot up.

Gas and oil giants Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 1.5%. Chinese markets will resume trading after a week-long holiday.

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gained between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 4.8% as bullion prices extended gains. Australia's largest gold miners Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 4.9% and 5.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.3%, with ANZ Group ANZ.AX up 0.4%.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

