WDS

Australian shares extend falls on cenbank policy woes; GDP in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 06, 2022 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Wednesday after its central bank crushed hopes of a pause in monetary policy tightening and flagged further rate hikes, with investors eyeing the third-quarter GDP data due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.7% by 2338 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised interest rate by 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 3.1% and stuck with its projection of further rate hikes to cool inflation.

Investors' now await the third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, with analysts expecting a growth of 0.7% in the quarter before the country's current account fell into deficit for the first time in three years.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 1.8% and were among the top losers on the benchmark. Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Beach Energy BPT.AX slid 2% and 6.2%, respectively.

Separately, Santos STO.AX fell 0.3% even as it targeted higher shareholder returns and announced a further $350 million increase in share buyback.

Tech stocks .AXIJ lost 2%, tracking losses of its Wall Street peers as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX dropped 2.8%, while network-as-a-service provider, Megaport MP1.AX, slid 4.4% and was among the top losers on the sub-index.

Financials .AXFJ gave up 1.4% with the so called "Big Four" lenders losing more than 1% each.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.6% even as bullion prices firmed slightly. The country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining gave up 0.6%.

Bucking the trend, miners .AXMM advanced 0.8% with iron ore behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumping 1.3% and 2.8% respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell by 0.4% to 11,583.79 points.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS
BPT
BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.