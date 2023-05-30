Australian shares extend fall after hotter-than-expected inflation data

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday in broad-based selling, as April inflation data came in stronger than expected and concerns that the U.S. debt-ceiling deal could face a rocky path through Congress weighed on global investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had shed 1% to 7,209.3 by 0146 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

Australian consumer prices rose by more than expected in April, driven by a jump in automotive fuel, suggesting sticky inflation would likely keep pressure on the central bank.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said inflation expectations were well anchored for now, but that cannot be taken for granted and entrenched inflation would lead to higher interest rates and unemployment.

Globally, uncertainty prevailed about whether Congress will approve the bipartisan deal to raise the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling after a handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said they would oppose it.

Energy stocks .AXEJ led losses on the benchmark Australian stock index with a 1.8% fall, after oil prices fell overnight as mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of an OPEC+ meeting. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX declined as much as 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM slipped 1.3%, with BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX shedding as much as 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ edged 0.7% lower, with the so-called "big four" banks down between 0.4% and 1%.

Among individual stocks, Bank of Queensland Ltd BOQ.AX lost 5.2% after it entered into separate undertakings with the country's financial crime and prudential regulators to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws and address risk governance practices.

Paladin Energy PDN.AX was the biggest gainer on the benchmark index with an 11.2% jump, after it said it was not aware of any legislative changes in Namibia that would affect its ownership of Langer Heinrich mine in the southwest African country.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,878.71.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

