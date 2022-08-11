Australian shares expected to open lower; NZ rises

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Friday after major indexes on Wall Street fell overnight, although strong iron ore and oil prices may lift domestic mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 125-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.1% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2225 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.