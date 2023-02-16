Australian shares expected to open lower, NZ dips

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, as economic data from the U.S. raised fears the Federal Reserve will likely keep raising interest rates to tame high prices, while higher iron ore prices are likely to boost miners and cap losses on the benchmark.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 89.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,077.76 points in early trade.

