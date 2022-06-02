Australian shares expected to open higher; NZ index gains

June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday following Wall Street rally, with export-centric miners poised to rise on higher iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, a 69.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.8% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2220 GMT.

