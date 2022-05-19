Australian shares expected to open flat; NZ gains

May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open largely flat on Friday with investors likely to follow a weaker session from Wall Street, while export-centric miners are expected to gain on higher iron ore prices owing to further policy support from Beijing.

The local share price index futures marginally fell 0.1%, a 16.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.7% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 11,241.70 by 2224 GMT.

