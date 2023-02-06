Australian shares expected to open flat, NZ down

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Tuesday ahead of a key local bank decision scheduled later in the day, while a lower Wall Street and major commodity prices could pull the index down.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged at a 68-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 12,124.150-points during early trade.

