Australian shares expected to fall at open, NZ down

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected open lower on Friday, tracking a Wall Street fall over fears of a possible recession while a dip in commodity prices is expected to drag on mining and energy stocks.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,854.6 points in early trade.
(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.