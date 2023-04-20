Australian shares expected to fall at open, NZ down

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected open lower on Friday, tracking a Wall Street fall over fears of a possible recession while a dip in commodity prices is expected to drag on mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 23.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.05% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,854.6 points in early trade.

