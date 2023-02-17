Australian shares end week lower as rate-hike jitters loom

By Rishav Chatterjee

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower on Friday to log a second consecutive weekly loss, dragged down by banking and technology stocks, as fears of further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented risk appetite globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.9% to 7,346.8 points at the close of trade. The benchmark ended 1.2% lower this week.

Overnight, major indexes on Wall Street closed sharply lower as lacklustre economic data from the week more than offset a relatively strong economy in the face of the Fed's rate-hike campaign. .N

Data from the U.S. Labor Department overnight showed monthly producer prices accelerated in January, offering more evidence of economic resilience despite tighter monetary policy.

"Data (published this week) have created a disaster recipe, which will very likely bring a hawkish Fed back in game," said Glenn Yin, head of Research and Analysis at Sydney-based broker AETOS Capital Group.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe has said that further increases in interest rates would be needed in the months ahead.

Back in Sydney, financials .AXFJ fell 0.8% with three of the "Big Four" banks ending in negative territory. Australia's No.3 lender Westpac WBC.AX added 0.5% even as its common equity tier-1 ratio in the first quarter fell sequentially.

QBE Insurance QBE.AX topped gains on the ASX 200 and closed at a nearly three-year high after posting a rise in its annual profit.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 2.2% while healthcare .AXHJ and real estate stocks .AXRE closed between 1.7% and 1.3% lower.

WiseTech Global WTC.AX closed 3.4% lower after announcing it will acquire U.S.-based intermodal rail solutions provider Blume Global for $414 million.

An overnight fall in oil prices dented energy stocks .AXEJ, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing between 1.2% and 2%.

Coal miners Whitehaven WHC.AX and Yancoal YAL.AX extended losses after they were ordered to set aside coal for use by domestic power generators under a government policy.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 0.1% to finish the session at 12,144.66 points.

