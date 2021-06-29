Australian shares end slightly lower as virus curbs increase

By Riya Sharma

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, with real estate, miners, and energy stocks witnessing a slide, as increasing COVID-19 curbs across the country dented sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed down 0.08% at 7,301.2, recovering from 0.9% drop during the session.

Australia reported on Monday that five of the country's eight states and territories have been hit by outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19, with around 80% of the population under some form of restrictions.

"The market's confidence has been shaken with Perth and Brisbane joining Sydney and Darwin in a lockdown, and the earnings downgrade from Kathmandu is a red flag about the market's conditions if lockdowns persist," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

"The real estate sector was probably expected to take a hit as virus curbs increased but dividend calendar has also weighed on the sector."

Most property stocks fell as they went ex-distribution, which means that property stocks traded without the rights to the next distribution or dividend on Tuesday.

Mall operator Vicinity Centres VCX.AX and property firm Stockland Corp SGP.AX, which traded ex-dividend, were among the top percentage losers on the sub-index, dropping up to 4.97% and 3.8%, respectively.

Outdoor retailer Kathmandu Holdings KMD.AX fell 5.4% after downgrading its full-year earnings, raising an alarm for retailers by underlining damage to the industry from repeated lockdowns.

Miners .AXMM closed 0.6% lower, pressured by heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX that fell up to 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively. Iron ore futures dropped over 3% on demand concerns from China. IRONORE/

Local tech stocks .AXIJ trimmed losses on the benchmark, closing 0.7% higher. They took cues from a strong finish on the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC on Wall Street. Buy-now-pay-later darling Afterpay APT.AX jumped up to 2.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,639.8.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

