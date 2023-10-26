Australian shares end lowest in a year on rate hike worries

By Ayushman Ojha

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Thursday led by a drag in tech stocks and financials, a day after surprisingly strong third-quarter inflation raised odds of an interest rate hike in November.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6% to 6,812.3, its lowest level since in a year, with most major sub-indexes in negative territory.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock on Thursday said the strong third-quarter inflation report was around policymakers' expectations, and they were still considering whether it would warrant a rate rise.

Data on Wednesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2% in the third quarter, above market forecasts of 1.1% and up from a 0.8% increase in the previous quarter.

Market analyst at IG Australia, Tony Sycamore said that, two weeks ago, the market was pricing in just a 5% chance of an RBA rate rise in November, where a 25 bps rate rise now appears a formality with the inflation update and a week of hawkish RBA communique.

Globally, Asian stocks slid to 11-month lows on Wednesday, U.S. futures dropped and the dollar surged as Treasury yields spiked back toward peaks on fears that U.S. interest rates will stay high. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, tech stocks .AXIJ declined 2.6%, tracking overnight losses in tech-heavy Nasdaq. Shares of tech major Megaport MP1.AX were down 16.3%.

Financials .AXFJ slipped 0.5%, with the country's so-called "big four" banks losing between 0.2% and 1.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 0.8% with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, losing 1.3%.

Bucking the trend, heavyweight miners .AXMM inched 0.2% higher, after iron ore rallied on Wednesday on China's stimulus boost.

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 10,848.54 points.

