Australian shares end lowest in a year on rate hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 26, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

By Ayushman Ojha

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Thursday led by a drag in tech stocks and financials, a day after surprisingly strong third-quarter inflation raised odds of an interest rate hike in November.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6% to 6,812.3, its lowest level since in a year, with most major sub-indexes in negative territory.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock on Thursday said the strong third-quarter inflation report was around policymakers' expectations, and they were still considering whether it would warrant a rate rise.

Data on Wednesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2% in the third quarter, above market forecasts of 1.1% and up from a 0.8% increase in the previous quarter.

Market analyst at IG Australia, Tony Sycamore said that, two weeks ago, the market was pricing in just a 5% chance of an RBA rate rise in November, where a 25 bps rate rise now appears a formality with the inflation update and a week of hawkish RBA communique.

Globally, Asian stocks slid to 11-month lows on Wednesday, U.S. futures dropped and the dollar surged as Treasury yields spiked back toward peaks on fears that U.S. interest rates will stay high. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, tech stocks .AXIJ declined 2.6%, tracking overnight losses in tech-heavy Nasdaq. Shares of tech major Megaport MP1.AX were down 16.3%.

Financials .AXFJ slipped 0.5%, with the country's so-called "big four" banks losing between 0.2% and 1.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 0.8% with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, losing 1.3%.

Bucking the trend, heavyweight miners .AXMM inched 0.2% higher, after iron ore rallied on Wednesday on China's stimulus boost.

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 10,848.54 points.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

