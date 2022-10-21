Australian shares end lower on hawkish U.S Fed narrative

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, as losses in healthcare and financials outweighed strong performances by resource firms, while risk sentiment was dampened on the likelihood of a prolonged aggressive policy stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.8% lower at 6,676.8 points, marking its second weekly loss. The benchmark closed 1% lower on Thursday.

Global risk appetite remained tepid as comments from a Fed official reiterated the U.S. central bank's motive to sustain its aggressive rate-hike path to curb runaway inflation, even if it induces a recession. MKTS/GLOB

Riskier assets in the recent past have faced pressure from a stronger U.S dollar and Treasury yields as both are considered safe-haven bets in times of economic uncertainty.

"The fact that U.S. yields continued marching higher yesterday and have extended those gains today is a clear sign that the markets know the Fed means business regarding rate hikes," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst from City Index.

Analysts believe any recovery in the local market could be short-lived due to a rising interest rate scenario.

"We may see a percent or two gain on certain days, and the next day that gain will disappear. Sustainable recovery is unlikely in the near future," said Kunal Sawnhey, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

Australian financials .AXFJ, which occupy one-third of the bourse, led the losses for the day with a 1.2% drop. The "Big Four" banks slipped between 0.9% and 1.7%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ suffered a similar fate, falling nearly 1%, with index leader CSL CSL.AX skidding about 1.5%.

The resources sector provided some respite, with the energy index .AXEJ jumping the most at 2%. Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Similarly, the gold index .AXGD advanced 0.4%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX gaining 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell about 0.5% to finish at 10,782.4 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.