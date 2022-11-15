Australian shares end lower on fears of more rate hikes

By Himanshi Akhand

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday as central bank minutes pointed to more interest rate hikes, with mining and energy stocks leading the decline on China COVID concerns.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% lower at 7,141.60 after Monday's 0.2% fall. Last week, the benchmark rose about 3.9% in its third straight weekly gain.

"Wall Street's post-CPI rally has fizzled out, and the ASX looked overstretched to the upside by yesterday's close, which left it ripe for a retracement," said Matt Simpson, a market analyst at City Index.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Nov. 1 meeting showed the central bank expects to increase rates further over the period ahead in its effort to establish a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the economy.

Australia will report its wage growth figures for the third quarter on Wednesday, with analysts expecting a 3% rise in wages from a year earlier, up from 2.6% in the previous quarter.

"A hotter wage rate could destabilise the assumption that the RBA will soon pause its tightening cycle, whilst a soft print will simply reinforce the view that the RBA will continue with 25-bp increments."

Mining stocks .AXMM fell 1.3% despite a rise in most base metal prices, as doubts about China's COVID policy adjustments prevailed amid rising infections in the country. MET/LMKTS/GLOB

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.9% as oil prices declined, with rising COVID-19 cases in China sparking fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude oil importer. O/R

Financial stocks .AXFJ gained 0.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rose 1.3% after the country's largest lender reported better-than-expected cash earnings for the first quarter.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,239.14.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.