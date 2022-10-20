Australian shares end lower as recession fears loom

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped two consecutive sessions of gains on Thursday, with mining and tech stocks leading the retreat, as investors turned their attention again to recession signs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1% lower at 6,730.7. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Market players across the globe flocked towards safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and Treasury notes, as fears of the U.S Federal Reserve sticking to its aggressive rate-hike path overshadowed optimism about U.S. corporate earnings. .N

In Australia, data showing a disappointingly small rise in September jobs supported the case for a slower rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in November.

"A softer labour market also increases the likelihood of a December pause by the RBA, but the Q3 CPI data, which will be out next Wednesday, will be an important factor here," analysts from ANZ Research said.

Miners .AXMM led laggards, shedding 2.5% as iron ore prices in China dipped on supply-side pressures. Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 1.9% and 3.9%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ followed their Nasdaq .IXIC peers and closed down 3.8%. Accounting services provider Xero XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX dropped 5.2% and 7.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped about 3.1%, even as oil prices were mixed in Asian trade. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX emerged as one of the top gainers on the bourse with a 6.2% rise, after the company raised its annual production forecast and posted record quarterly revenue, as it benefited from a jump in energy prices and its merger with BHP Group's petroleum assets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell about 0.8% to 10,832.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.