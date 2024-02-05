Australian shares end lower as miners weigh; cenbank decision in focus

By Sneha Kumar

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1% on Monday, retreating from a record high scaled in the prior session, as miners tracked lacklustre commodity prices lower, while investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a central bank policy decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO closed lower at 7,625.9 points. The benchmark touched its record level of 7,703.60 on Friday.

Heavyweight mining index .AXMM lost 3%, marking its worst session since Sept. 7, with behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX losing between 2.2% and 2.4%.

Prices of iron ore and base metals have been under pressure over the recent sessions as recovery prospects of the property sector in China remain uncertain, with a strong dollar, subdued demand and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further adding to the sell-off.

Back in Sydney, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold rates at 4.35% at its policy meeting on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.

Doug Symes, senior client adviser at Novus Capital, said he does not expect "any reduction in interest rates", and added that "the idea to increase interest rates to reduce inflation will be put on hold to just see what happens".

All major local banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, ANZ Group ANZ.AX, and National Australia Bank NAB.AX - expect the central bank to stand pat on rates until at least end-June.

Financials .AXFJ closed the session 0.2% lower after losing as much as 1.2%. Shares of CBA dropped 0.4% while ANZ lost about 0.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ ended 1.1% lower, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD slumped 4.6%, with Northern Star NST.AX losing 3.8% and Evolution Mining EVN.AX shedding 4.6%.

Among individual stocks, Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX emerged as the top loser, losing 11.5% after rival Red 5 RED.AXannounced acquisition of the mid-tier gold company.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended largely flat.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

