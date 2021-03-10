Australian shares end lower as miners, financials weigh; Fortescue drops

Tighter pollution norms in China's Tangshan hits iron ore

Fortescue slides 8.3% in worst session since Dec. 2

RBA rebuffs talk of early rate hikes, says long way to go

Financials clock biggest drop since Feb. 26

Updates to close

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, as iron ore miners tumbled on tighter anti-pollution measures in China, while banking stocks slid after the central bank dismissed market expectations of early rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.8% lower at 6,714.10, reversing the session's gains of as much as 0.5%. The benchmark had risen 0.5% on Tuesday.

Mining stocks .AXMM slipped after Chinese iron ore futures slumped to their lowest in four weeks, pummelled by stricter anti-pollution measures in China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan.

Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, was the biggest loser on the index, falling 8.3%. This was its biggest drop since Dec. 2.

The more diversified Rio Tinto RIO.AX lost 5.5% to hit a more than four-week low, while rival BHP Group BHP.AX declined 2.8%.

Australia's central bank chief on Wednesday rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment and that there was still a long way to go for the economy to fully recover.

Markets had been increasingly pricing in rate hikes as early as late-next year, amid strong economic data and smooth vaccine rollouts. Bond markets have seen sharp sell-offs recently while equity markets remained nervous about support tapering off.

The financial sub-index .AXFJ, which had been rallying on expectations of margin recovery for banks, recorded their biggest drop since Feb. 26.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX fell 1.3% each, while National Australia Bank NAB.AX shed 1.5%. The smaller Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX lost 2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell too after oil prices dropped. Index heavyweight Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX slipped 2.7%, Santos STO.AX fell 3.8%, and Beach Energy BPT.AX declined 3.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.9%, with Air New Zealand AIR.NZ gaining the most with a 3.5% rise.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

