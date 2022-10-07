Australian shares end lower as miners, banks decline

By Upasana Singh

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Friday dragged by losses in miners and banks, while investors kept a cautious stance amid fears of looming recession and little signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.8% lower at 6,762.80, although the benchmark gained 4.5% for the week, marking its best since early October 2020.

"The ASX this week is bolstered by RBA's (Reserve Bank of Australia) pivot to opt for a smaller-size hike which I expect will set up the theme for the central bank's future move," said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at IG Markets.

Financials .AXFJ dropped 0.7%. However, the sub-index advanced 5.2% this week, recording its best in more than six months after the RBA's softer than expected 25 basis points rate hike to tame inflation.

The "Big Four" banks fell between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Miners .AXMM slipped 1.2% in their worst session in over a week, but the sub-index posted a 5.1% gain this week. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX declined between 1.4% and 1.7% on Friday.

Meanwhile, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1% leading to a 10.2% jump for the week, its best since November 2020, on the back of strong crude prices. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Separately, RBA flagged risks to financial stability that have increased over recent months as interest rates rose, mounting pressure on Australian household budgets, while housing prices declined.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed 0.2% lower at 11,103.79. For the week, it rose 0.3%, snapping three straight weeks of losses.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

