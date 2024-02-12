Australian shares end lower as healthcare, commodity stocks drag

By Sherin Sunny

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a three-session winning streak on Monday, dragged by healthcare and commodity stocks, as local investors await U.S. inflation numbers for cues on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% lower at 7,614.9 points. The benchmark fell 0.7% for the previous week.

Analysts at ANZ continue to favour November as the starting point of the cycle when the Reserve Bank of Australia may begin cutting interest rates, a move that could be influenced by the inflation print from the U.S.

Back In Sydney, healthcare stocks .AXHJ dropped 3.2%, marking their worst day since mid-October, 2023, after bio-tech major CSL CSL.AXannounced a setback in a cardiovascular drug trial alongside results. The priciest stock in the benchmark ended down 4.8%.

The energy sub-index .AXEJ closed 1% lower, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 24, amid falling oil prices. O/R

Sector major Woodside WDS.AX fell 2.2%, while Santos STO.AX ended the day 0.3% higher.

Heayweight miners .AXMM also fell 0.6%, with mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, financial stocks .AXFJ closed 0.1% higher.

ANZ Group ANZ.AX gained as much as 1.6%, reaching its highest level since January 2022, after the lender reported its first-quarter group revenue in line with the quarterly average of its first-half fiscal 2023 revenue.

Tech majors Xero XRO.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX rose as much as 2% and 1.8%, respectively with the broader tech sub-index .AXIJ ending 1% higher.

Shares of JB Hi-Fi JBH.AX climbed as much as 7.5% to their highest level and emerging as the top gainer on the benchmark, after it beat market estimates for interim results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.9% lower at 11,757.97 points. The benchmark fell to its lowest since Jan. 24.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.