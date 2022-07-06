Australian shares end lower as China's fresh COVID woes weigh

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday as fears of COVID-19 lockdowns in China hit commodity stocks, adding to worries of a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.5% lower at 6,594.50 points, after having risen 0.3% on Tuesday.

A fresh round of COVID-19 testing in Shanghai, China's most populous city, sparked concerns over further lockdowns in the country — the world's top steel producer. MKTS/GLOBIRONORE/

That brought down the metals and mining index .AXMM 5.6%. The big three miners, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 4.6% and 7.2%

"Hopes of demand recovery in China are fading out, leading to a sell-off in commodity prices," said Kunal Sawhney, Chief Executive of Kalkine Group.

The energy index .AXEJ fell 5.8% as oil prices tumbled 9% overnight. O/R

Index heavyweights Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX slid 3.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD declined 5.3%, tracking a dip in bullion prices overnight. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slumped 3.6% and 6.5%, respectively. However, tech stocks .AXIJ added 3.1% and financials .AXFJ 0.9%, helping limit the losses.

"Today's fall in Australian government bond yields boded well for tech and other growth stocks, which helped trim losses," Sawhney said.

Yields on 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR stood at 3.447%, far below their June peak of 4.125%. AUD/

Three of the four major lenders, CBA CBA.AX, ANZ ANZ.AX and NAB NAB.AX raised their home loan variable interest rates by 50 basis points a year, following the central bank's move to raise cash rate by half-percentage point.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 1.6% higher at 11,141.07 points.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.