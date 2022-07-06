RIO

Australian shares end lower as China's fresh COVID woes weigh

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday as fears of COVID-19 lockdowns in China hit commodity stocks, adding to worries of a global recession.

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday as fears of COVID-19 lockdowns in China hit commodity stocks, adding to worries of a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.5% lower at 6,594.50 points, after having risen 0.3% on Tuesday.

A fresh round of COVID-19 testing in Shanghai, China's most populous city, sparked concerns over further lockdowns in the country — the world's top steel producer. MKTS/GLOBIRONORE/

That brought down the metals and mining index .AXMM 5.6%. The big three miners, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 4.6% and 7.2%

"Hopes of demand recovery in China are fading out, leading to a sell-off in commodity prices," said Kunal Sawhney, Chief Executive of Kalkine Group.

The energy index .AXEJ fell 5.8% as oil prices tumbled 9% overnight. O/R

Index heavyweights Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX slid 3.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD declined 5.3%, tracking a dip in bullion prices overnight. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slumped 3.6% and 6.5%, respectively. However, tech stocks .AXIJ added 3.1% and financials .AXFJ 0.9%, helping limit the losses.

"Today's fall in Australian government bond yields boded well for tech and other growth stocks, which helped trim losses," Sawhney said.

Yields on 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR stood at 3.447%, far below their June peak of 4.125%. AUD/

Three of the four major lenders, CBA CBA.AX, ANZ ANZ.AX and NAB NAB.AX raised their home loan variable interest rates by 50 basis points a year, following the central bank's move to raise cash rate by half-percentage point.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 1.6% higher at 11,141.07 points.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP WDS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More