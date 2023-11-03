Australian shares end higher on US interest rate cheer; focus on RBA decision

By Ayushman Ojha

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 1% higher on Friday, led by financials and real estate stocks buoyed by optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve holding interest rates, while domestic investors awaited the central bank's policy meeting for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.1% to close at 6,978.2, gaining for the fourth consecutive session. The benchmark gained 2.2% for the week, marking its best weekly performance since early September.

The Fed kept rates unchanged as expected on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that U.S. central bank officials were willing to raise rates again if progress on inflation stalled in the country.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to likely raise rates in its Nov. 7 meeting, after holding them for the past four months, with recent strong inflation and other economic data adding to its woes.

Data showed that Australia's real retail sales in the third quarter rose 0.2% from the prior quarter, but sales per person still saw the sharpest annual drop on record as shoppers turned frugal amid cost of living pressures and high borrowing costs.

Analysts at ANZ expect the RBA to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points next week after a hawkish rhetoric and an uncomfortable inflation outcome.

"We don't expect any easing until fourth quarter of 2024," they added.

Financials .AXFJ climbed 1.4%, with the country's four large banks rising between 0.9% and 1.7%.

Real estate shares .AXRE closed 2% higher, with property major Charter Hall Group CHC.AX gaining 3.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ jumped 1%, tracking overnight rise in Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM rose 0.7% as iron ore posted its second weekly gain on China stimulus. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.1%, while healthcare stocks .AXHJ added 1.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,118.92.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.