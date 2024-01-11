Australian shares end higher on upbeat financials; focus on US data

By Sherin Sunny

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, underpinned by financials, while investors shifted their focus to U.S. inflation data due later in the day for possible clues on when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting its interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% higher at 7,506 points. The benchmark index ended 0.7% lower on Wednesday.

Attention is on the U.S. December consumer price index report (CPI) due later on Thursday, with core CPI forecast to remain unchanged at 0.3% from the month before, while year-on-year inflation is expected to slow to 3.8% from November, as per a Reuters poll. MKTS/GLOB

Markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"The balancing act between cutting rates and the slowing inflation is the question ahead of the central banks," said Brad Smoling, managing director, Smoling Stockbroking.

Meanwhile, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the country's surplus on trade goods surged to an eight-month high in November.

Heavyweight banking stocks .AXFJ ended the session 1.1% higher, clocking their highest closing since mid-Feb 2023. The "Big Four" banks rose between 0.9% and 1.4%.

Smoling said the gains in financials is the effect of the positive domestic inflation data from Wednesday, which showed that inflation slumped to a near two-year low in November, and reinforced expectations interest rates would not need to rise any further.

Tracking peers on Wall Street, Australian technology stocks .AXIJ ended 1.2% higher, with sector majors Wisetech Global WTC.AX and Xero XRO.AX each closing around 1% higher.

Consumer stocks .AXSJ rose 0.2%, with retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX ending 0.5% higher.

Gold stocks .AXGD ended 0.1% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.3% higher at 11,803.02 points.

